11th annual John Arther Murphy 7k Walk/Run accepting Registrations

Plans are underway for the 11th annual John Arther Murphy Memorial 7K Walk/Run in St. Joseph’s. It will be held on Saturday, August 5th at 9 a.m. There will be a breakfast after the event at 10 a.m. Organizers are now accepting advance registrations at (902) 968-1598. The first 75 registrants will get a dry fit t-shirt. Registrations will also be accepted on the day of the walk/run staring at 8:15. One of the organizers, Donnie Stewart, says it’s a popular event.

Medals will be presented for top three runners in Junior Male and Female, Open Male and Female and Senior Male and Female Stewart says an event like this wouldn’t be possible without sponsorships from local businesses.