2016 was a busy year in the Town of New Glasgow

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says 2016 was a great year for the town. Dicks says one highlight for New Glasgow was being named a winner of the Lieutenant-Governor’s Community Spirit Award. Dicks says the year brought new employment to the town with the arrival of the Web.com operations centre.

Dicks says other highlights include the expansion of the Farmer’s Market allowing it to operate year round, large investments by the town in infrastructure and expansion of the recreation program. She says the town also hosted the Silver Summit in 2016.