$30 Million towards St.FX development

It was announced that St.FX has received 29.9 million dollars from the federal government, to be put towards the development of the campus. The Government of Canada has awarded the funds for the Xaverian Commons, an academic hub in upper campus.

MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser was on hand to make the announcement. The money, along with other donations will go towards the construction of Mulroney Hall and a new academic building, as well as refurbishing of Nicholson Tower and demolition of the Annex. Fraser says this development is great for the community:

To date, through the province, federal government and donors, St.FX has raised 90 million dollars toward the Xaverian Common. The area will also feature more green spaces and make the campus more pedestrian friendly.