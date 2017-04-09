989XFM wins prestigious Byron MacGregor award for best Newcast

A special honour for the 989XFM newsroom. At an

awards gala in Dartmouth Saturday evening, 989XFM won the prestigious Byron MacGregor Award for best radio newscast in Atlantic Canada in a small market. The award was presented at the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada’s Atlantic Awards ceremony at the Waterfront Campus of the Nova Scotia Community College. Accepting the award was 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston.

By winning the Atlantic Award, 989XFM automatically becomes a finalist in the National RTDNA Canada Awards. Winners of the national awards will be announced in Toronto at the end of May. RTDNA Canada is the national association of electronic journalists.

In this award, stations submit a newscast broadcast in 2016. Each entry is judged by a panel for editorial excellence, initiative, coordination and deployment of staff, on-air performance by anchors and reporters, use of sound, technical quality and relevance of the newscast to the local audience.