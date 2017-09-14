A day to wear Pink at Local Schools

If you’re driving through school zones today, you may notice many students wearing pink shirts. That’s because today is recognized as ‘pink shirt day’, a day where students and staff stand against bullying.

The Strait Regional School Board observes this occasion by encouraging people to wear their pink shirts at school. Paul Landry is the Director of Programs and Student Services with the board, and said during this month’s meeting that it’s an important event for everyone to recognize:

Landry says this is the tenth anniversary of ‘pink shirt day’, which was created after after a male student was bullied for wearing a pink shirt in Cambridge.