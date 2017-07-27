A new Brewery in Antigonish County about to take Flight

production and development, and looking to have their products in pubs soon. The provincial interest for craft beer has resulted in a new business in the Antigonish area. Half Cocked Brewing, based out of North Grant is in the late stages ofproduction and development, and looking to have their products in pubs soon.

Greg Oicle is the lead brewer of the company which is based out of an old farm building outside town. Oicle says the first brew happened in March of 2016, and he is excited for the public to finally try their beer:

Matt Thompson is one of the owners, and says now was the time for their product to be introduced to the public: http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/MATT-THOMPSON.mp3

Oicle and Matt Thompson believe their biggest difficulty will be keeping supply up with the demand they expect. The two have plans to have a tap takeover in a local pub within the coming weeks, with goals of having their storefront open within a few months.