A notice from the Town of Antigonish: Because of the pending weather over the next few days, the Winter Parking Ban in the Town of Antigonish will be back into effect, effective 11:59 p.m. this evening (Friday, January 6th) and will remain in effect until further notice. This ban prohibits motorists from parking on any town street or town owned parking lot between the hours of 12 midnight and 7:00 a.m. The Town of Antigonish thanks motorists in advance for their cooperation during this time.



