An event is being planned in the town to celebrate Antigonish’s local talent along with St.FX’s Art and Music department during convocation weekend. A Piece of Antigonish presented by the Antigonish Art Fair will show off the town to parents who are visiting for convocation weekend, and give venders a chance to sell their goods.

Ryan Finn is the assistant event coordinator with the Antigonish Art Fair and a third year student at St.FX. Finn says having this event will bring more traffic downtown and also support local businesses:

Ryan Finn:

The event is from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday May 6th. It will start in the St.FX Art Gallery and stretch into the downtown area.

http://pieceofantigonish.weebly.com/