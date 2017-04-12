A Piece of Antigonish
An event is being planned in the town to celebrate Antigonish’s local talent along with St.FX’s Art and Music department during convocation weekend. A Piece of Antigonish presented by the Antigonish Art Fair will show off the town to parents who are visiting for convocation weekend, and give venders a chance to sell their goods.
Ryan Finn is the assistant event coordinator with the Antigonish Art Fair and a third year student at St.FX. Finn says having this event will bring more traffic downtown and also support local businesses:
Ryan Finn:
The event is from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday May 6th. It will start in the St.FX Art Gallery and stretch into the downtown area.
http://pieceofantigonish.weebly.com/