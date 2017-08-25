Alex Grant Preparing for a New Season following a Strong Campaign with AHL’s Providence Bruins
A season that saw career highs will hopefully spin into some NHL time for an Antigonish native. Alex Grant played with the Providence Bruins last year in the AHL,
and was signed to the Minnesota Wild at the start of July.
Grant is preparing for the upcoming season by skating weekly in Halifax. He plans to travel to training camp in Minnesota by the start of September:
Last year with Providence, Grant had 49 points in 70 games from the blueline. Grant is hoping to break into the roster through training camp.