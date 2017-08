A pole sitter for the 2011 Indy 500 says he can’t wait to race in Antigonish. Alex Tagliani of Quebec says Saturday’s NASCAR Pinty’s Series Bumper To Bumber 300 is going to be a stellar event for the drivers and fans. Tags led 164 laps in last years event, and eventually finishing 9th. He says he had this race circled on his calendar since racing here last year:

Tonight features the NAPA Sportsman Series R&D Performance 100, and the new MJS Holdings Ltd. East Coast Mini Stock Tour.