Alphonso, Julien-Grant named St. FX Athletes of the Week

St.FX has announced their male and female athletes of the week. The female athlete of the week comes to us from Rugby, after X dominated another game, defeating Acadia 57-14 on Saturday. Joanna Alphonso scored three tries during the game, leading X to sit atop the AUS standings in Women’s Rugby.

The male athlete if the week is Kaion Julien Grant fro X-Men football. Julien-Grant scored three touchdowns and had 6 receptions in the game for 124 yards and on special teams he had 10 punt returns for 188 yards, racking up 312 all-purpose yards in the game.