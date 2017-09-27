Alphonso named AUS AUS Female Athlete of the Week

St.FX Women’s Rugby standout, Joanna Alphonso has been named the female athlete of the week in the AUS. Alphonso scored three tries in StFX’s 57-14 victory over the U SPORTS No. 10-ranked Acadia Axewomen this past Saturday.

In the weekly national ranking, St.FX Women’s Rugby is now listed as the number 1 team in the country as determined by U-Sports. St.FX has a 3-0 record to start the season.