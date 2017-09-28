Alumni return to St. FX University for Homecoming

St. FX graduates will return this weekend to their alma mater to re-kindle old friendships and reminisce about their university days. More than 800 graduates have pre-registered for this weekend’s St. FX Homecoming. There’s a dozen reunions planned, dating back to 1957. Alumni Affairs Director Mary Jessie MacLellan says it’s a special weekend for alumni who return to the campus.

Events kick off Thursday, with the St. FX Choir reunion and the Sports Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies. On Friday, there’s the Welcome Home Dinner. Several graduates will be honoured, including Global Teacher Prize winner and Antigonish County native Maggie MacDonnell, this year’s Distinguished Alumna recipient. On Saturday, there’s the Hall of Honour induction, Homecoming Football Game and the Golden Grad Dinner.