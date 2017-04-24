An Antigonish Member on the Council to Improve Classroom Conditions pleased with group’s work to date

The Council to Improve Classroom Conditions created to tackle issues within the school wrapped up another round of meetings at the end of last week and put forward a new attendance policy. This week, the group will release a report showing new recommendations to assist students and teachers.

Sean Barker is on the council and teaches locally in Antigonish. When asked what grade he would give the council so far, he says that he has been pleasently surprised with the efficiency of the council:

Barker says he looks forward to the next round of meetings that will take place, and is hopeful to see the recommendations being made rolled out in the 2017-18 school year.