Annual Fundraising Campaign for Friends of the Antigonish Library Surpasses Goal

At the start of April, the Friends of the Antigonish Library launched its annual fundraising campaign with a goal of raising 75-hundred dollars. To date, the group has surpassed 8 thousand dollars, all thanks to the people of Antigonish and surrounding area.

FOAL chair Sarah Armstrong says the support has been outstanding so far, and they continue to seek more donations. The money raised so far will help bring more popular and diverse books into the library:

As mentioned, the group is still seeking donations to help keep the library up to date and engaging. The next big event planned for the library happens in June with their annual booksale.