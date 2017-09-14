Annual Men’s Respect for Women March set for Sunday in Antigonish

A popular annual event that pays respects to women is being held this Sunday in Antigonish. The Men’s Respect For Women March is an event that allows men to publicly declare their opposition to violence against women.

Organizer Harry Daemen says this is a front-burner issue, and an issue that touches people of all ages and backgrounds. Daemen says we frequently hear about the abuse of women, and this march will help bring attention to the topic:

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says events such as this are important for the community, as it is a great learning tool. Boucher says the best way to correct an issue, is to discuss it openly: http://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/BOUCHER-MARCH.mp3

The march takes place this Sunday beginning in Chisholm Park at 2:00. A BBQ will be held at the end of the march in Columbus Field, with all proceeds of the event going to the Naomi Society.