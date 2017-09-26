Antigionish business leader Chuck Curry Passes at Age 72

A well known and respected Antigonish business leader has died. Chuck Curry died Sunday at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney. He was 72. Curry and his brother Frank opened Curry’s Funeral Home on Church Street in Antigonish in 1966, alongside the ambulance service started three years earlier. It would be renamed Curry Brothers Funeral Home four years later. The funeral home moved to College Street in 1994. In 1997, Chuck and his wife Joanne purchased Frank’s shares in the company, becoming C. L. Curry Funeral Home.

Curry was active in his profession, serving in senior positions in the provincial and federal level. He also served in many roles in the local community, including chairman of the building committee for CACL, president of the Kinsmen Club and chair of the Antigonish District School Board. Curry’s funeral will be Friday morning at St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish