Antigonish adopts program to make it easier for Solar Power users to recoup their investment

Results from Monday evenings town council meeting has local renewable energy enthusiasts excited. A net metering program is being setup in the town, which will help people recover from the upfront cost of solar panels.

David Morgan is the President of the Board of Directors for Antigonish Community Energy Co-op. Monday’s news of net metering in the town means that people who house solar panels will have an easier time making their money back:

Morgan says more exciting news regarding accessibility toward renewable energy will be coming up at the AGM for ACE. That is planned to take place in mid May