Antigonish amends policy for Temporary Tent Permits

The Town of Antigonish has adopted a new policy that grants an exemption to non-profit groups for permits for temporary tents.

All tents erected that are greater than 10 feet by 10 feet must be inspected by a building inspector. Currently the town’s Planning and Building Services Department charges a fee of 25 dollars a tent.

The adoption of the policy follows motions passed by council in July to rebate the Antigonish Highland Society and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation for permit costs for erecting tents. That amounted to 550 dollars for the Antigonish Highland Society for 22 tents, and 25 dollars for the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation fund-raiser for one tent.