Antigonish Area families sought to welcome An International Student or Newcomer family for Thanksgiving
Posted at 2:08 pm on September 28, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Antigonish area families are being invited to open their homes to an international student or a newcomer family for dinner this Thanksgiving. It’s called “Share Thanksgiving”, organized by the non-profit organization Engage Nova Scotia. Chief Engagement Officer Danny Graham says it’s hoping four or five more families will agreed to be hosts. Graham says families who have opened their homes for dinner have found it to be a very enjoyable experience.
To sign up as a host family, visit sharethanksgiving.engagenovascotia.ca.