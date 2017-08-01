Antigonish area Parents and Athletes Not Happy with Attempts to Move Female Hockey Players into Fundy Highland Association

Many local parents and athletes are not pleased with recent attempts to force female hockey players into a new league. During a meeting last week, Antigonish female hockey parents met with representatives from Hockey Nova Scotia, who are trying to place female players into the Fundy Highland Association, instead of Antigonish Minor Association.

Frank Isherwood is involved with minor hockey in the area, and is not pleased with Hockey Nova Scotia dictating where players can play. Isherwood says this move would negatively impact many aspects of the game for female minor hockey in the area:

Among the changes that face the players and families is higher cost to play, less playing time, no house league, loss of the Bulldogs name and no family discounts. A meeting will be held on Thursday at 6:30 in the Antigonish Arena to reconcile the dispute.