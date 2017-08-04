Antigonish area Parents discuss Potential Minor Hockey changes to Female Hockey

A meeting was held Thursday evening for parents to voice their concerns about female minor hockey in the area. It was proposed to parents of female players involved with Antigonish Minor Hockey last week that they join a new association being created called the Fundy-Highland Association; which could result in higher fees, less playing time and a loss of the Bulldogs name.

Martin McLaren is president of the AMHA, and says a vote is in the parent’s hand to either stay with the AMHA, or join this new Fundy Highland Association. What he has heard from parents is that they do not want to see change:

Hockey Nova Scotia issued a release Thursday on this topic, saying that there will be no changes for this upcoming season, although many parents were skeptical about the press release. Results from the vote will be known in the coming days.