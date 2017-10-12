Antigonish Challenger Baseball Aviva Funding

Antigonish Challenger Baseball is in the running for a national competition, and are looking for your vote. It is part of an annual contest called the AVIVA Community Fund.

Randy Crouse is a Coordinator with Challenger Baseball nationally, provincially and locally. He says that getting this support would be great for Challenger baseball and the greater Antigonish communty:

The group is looking to make the local ball field more accessible. That includes wheelchair accessible dugouts, a backstop, an outfield fence, field lighting and stands. A link to vote for the project can be found below.