Antigonish Chamber of Commerce presents Annual Business Awards

The Antigonish Business Community saluted its best last night. The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Awards Gala as part of Small Business Week in St. Andrews.

The Youth Entrepreneur Award went to Mathieu Fraser of Highland Bike Shop, one of two awards for the business. Highland Bike Shop was also named winner of the Emerging Business Award. The Outstanding Customer Service Award was handed to Carrie Lynn Neary of NSLC.

The Export Recognition Award winner was OceanLab IT.

This year’s winner of the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award went to Alva Construction