Antigonish Chamber of Commerce to hold Awards Gala this Week

The Antigonish Town and County Business Community will be honouring its best this week. As part of Small Business Week, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Antigonish Business Awards gala at the St. Andrews Community Centre Wednesday night.

The Executive Director of the Antigonish Chamber, Richard Burrelle says it’s a big night to celebrate.

Today is the deadline to buy tickets for the Gala. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Chamber office.