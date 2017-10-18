Antigonish County Council looking to positive outcome to solve issues at Beech Hill Intersection

Antigonish County Council is hopeful that a recent review of the dangerous Beech Hill Intersection by the Department of Transportation will result in changes. During last evenings council meeting, Councillor Bill MacFarlane raised the issue, after nearly seeing an accident on his way to council yesterday.

Warden Owen McCarron says that TIR had cables laid out for two weeks on the road to observe traffic patterns, and will release results in the coming months. McCarron hopes the spring will reveal some changes to the intersection:

McCarron says that council will continue to press the importance of addressing the Beech Hill Road intersection to TIR officials during the winter months.