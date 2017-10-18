Antigonish County Council welcomes Federal Funding for Legion-CACL project

Funding last week from the Federal Government will help with renovations to the former National Philatelic Centre, and that pleases Antigonish County Council. During last evenings council meeting, Council agreed that the 625 thousand dollar ACOA funding for renovations is well deserved for the Antigonish Legion and CACL.

County Warden Owen McCarron says that the announcement is great news for the two deserving groups:

MP Sean Fraser announced the funding last Friday. This funding will go towards new interior walls, a commercial kitchen, woodworking rooms and other upgrades.