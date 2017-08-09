Antigonish County Craft Brewery pleased with Tap Takeover at a Local Pub last week

their 5 types of beer to the Townhouse on Friday afternoon and evening, resulting in a sellout before closing time. The newest craft brewer on the province is ready to open to the public after a successful tap takeover at a local pub. Half Cocked Brewing of North Grant suppliedtheir 5 types of beer to the Townhouse on Friday afternoon and evening, resulting in a sellout before closing time.

Matt Thompson is one of the owners for the craft brewery and says that all expectations were met on Friday. It was a nerve wracking experience, but Thompson now knows that the community will welcome their business:

The brewery will open on Thursday for growler fills with 5 different types of beer. Thompson says they hope to get in a cycle where they can be open once a week, with the possibility of expanding hours in the future.