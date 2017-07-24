Antigonish County man charged with Stunting

RCMP have stopped another motorist in Northeastern Nova Scotia for excessive speeding, or stunting. Early Friday afternoon, officers clocked a car travelling on Highway 104 in Priestville, Pictou County at 167 kilometres an hour in 110 kilometre zone. That’s 57 kilometres over the speed limit.

A 42-year-old man from Antigonish County has been charged with Stunting, his license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The motorist is also facing a second seven day license suspension after providing a roadside breath sample . The fine for Stunting is just over 24-hundred dollars.