Antigonish County man returns to the World War One battlefields where his father fought
Posted at 8:50 am on April 28, 2017 | Filed Under: News
A Frasers Mills, Antigonish County man has retraced his father’s footsteps in the battlefields of France. Archie Boyd recently travelled to the European country for
commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Boyd and his son Gordon also attended a special ceremony at the Vimy Memorial, and visited trenches, bunkers, battlefields and war cemeteries.