Antigonish County man returns to the World War One battlefields where his father fought

A Frasers Mills, Antigonish County man has retraced his father’s footsteps in the battlefields of France. Archie Boyd recently travelled to the European country for commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Boyd and his son Gordon also attended a special ceremony at the Vimy Memorial, and visited trenches, bunkers, battlefields and war cemeteries.

Boyd’s father was Private Hugh Boyd of the 85th Nova Scotia Highlanders. Boyd says while he was in France, he tried to imagine what the battlefield was like in April, 1917.

Boyd says the visit has given him a better appreciation of what his father experienced. Boyd says he’s also reading more about the battle since his return.