Antigonish County Municipal Leaders impressed with efforts to establish a Skateboard Park in Heatherton

council meeting, many councillors spoke towards the idea of the park, and look forward to hearing more from the recreation group. Antigonish County Council is impressed with the efforts of the Heatherton Area Recreation Skateboard Association to bring a skatepark to the county. At last night’scouncil meeting, many councillors spoke towards the idea of the park, and look forward to hearing more from the recreation group.

County Warden Owen McCarron says that the group brings several strong ideas to the table, and have a good sense of what they want, and where they want the park to be built. McCarron says that altogether, the Recreation Association has a good start at bringing a park to the area:

The group is hoping construction could begin in 2019. The project still requires the approval of the Heatherton Community Centre to proceed.