Antigonish County Municipality supports St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Campaign

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation got a big boost Tuesday night, as they were presented a cheque for $500,000.

Municipality of the county of Antigonish made cheque presentation to the foundation, who have been campaigning for funding. Joe MacDonald, who is the Chair of the Foundation Board, says this donation will get the ball rolling for the Foundation’s goal to fundraise $20 Million by 2026 under a campaign entitled “St. Martha’s and you. The time is NOW” .

MacDonald says foundation is most appreciative of the county:

The hope is that the money raised will be able to keep doctors in Antigonish by buying new equipment. This in the long term will help improve the services offered at the Hospital.