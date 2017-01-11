Antigonish County Municipality supports St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation’s Endowment Campaign

Posted at 10:45 am on January 11, 2017 | Filed Under: News

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation got a big boost Tuesday night, as they were presented a cheque for $500,000.

A cheque presentation on Tuesday was made to St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation for $50,000 from the Municipality of the County Of Antigonish. Their first installment of the $500,000 pledge. Pictured, Cody Anderson St Martha’s Tech, Councellors Vaughan Chisholm, Hughie Stewart, Joe MacDonald (St Martha’s Foundation Chair), Warden Russel Boucher and councellors Reimi Deveau, Donnie MacDonald, Owen McCarron, Mary MacLellan and Bill MacFarlane, Hospital Foundation Executive Director Sadie Benoit and St Martha’s staff member Martha Cooper.five hundred thousand dollars. The money will be divvied out in yearly instalments of fifty thousand dollars a year over ten years.

Municipality of the county of Antigonish made cheque presentation to the foundation, who have been campaigning for funding.  Joe MacDonald, who is the Chair of the Foundation Board, says this donation will get the ball rolling for the Foundation’s goal to fundraise $20 Million by 2026 under a campaign entitled “St. Martha’s and you.  The time is NOW” .

MacDonald says foundation is most appreciative of the county:

 

The hope is that the money raised will be able to keep doctors in Antigonish by buying new equipment. This in the long term will help improve the services offered at the Hospital.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page