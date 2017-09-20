Antigonish County Officials concerned about collisions at Trunk 4/Beech Hill Road Intersection

There’s growing concern among Antigonish County municipal leaders over the Trunk 4/Beech Hill Road Intersection. There have been a number of collisions and near crashes there. Warden Owen McCarron says the issue has been raised with the province’s Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department.

McCarron says county offiicials have also met with local MLA’s Randy Delorey and Lloyd Hines. McCarron says the department is doing traffic counts now.