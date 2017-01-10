Antigonish Downtown Businesses to Meet

The Antigonish Downtown Business Association has a meeting planned for Wednesday night to discuss issues or concerns regarding the growth of the downtown. The goal of the meeting is to bring business leaders together for a night of collaboration, planning and partnership. The meeting is well timed says Jamie MacDonald, Director of the DBA. With new faces on council, the meeting is expected to draw many key business owners and even Mayor Laurie Boucher will be in attendance.

MacDonald hopes this meeting will help bridge relationships within the town:

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night at 5 pm in the Hawthorne Room located behind Gabrieau’s Bistro on Hawthorne Street. MacDonald encourages interested business people to attend.