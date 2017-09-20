Antigonish Farmers’ Market approaching local municipalities for help to build new home

Officials with the Antigonish Farmers’ Market laid out their plans for a new year-round home before Antigonish County Council last night. The new facility would cover more than 11-thousand square feet and could accommodate 38 per cent more vendors than the current venue, the 4-H barn at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition grounds. More than 60 vendors are currently at the market.

Total cost of the project is 2.1 million dollars. Officials are approaching the federal and provincial governments to each cover one third of the cost. The remaining one third would be raised locally. It’s asking local municipal governments for financial support including Antigonish County. Warden Owen McCarron says it will consider the request during budget deliberations.

The group is also approaching the Town of Antigonish, and the Districts of Guysborough and St. Mary’s for financial support.