Antigonish Farmers Market outlines plans for a Year-Round market to Antigonish Town Council

The Antigonish Farmers Market has big plans over the next calendar year, including the desire to finally have a year round market. During last evening’s Antigonish Town Council meeting, a group representing the market openly discussed options with council for their plan moving forward.
This plan includes moving to a new space, which would allow for expansion of the scale of the market. Mayor Laurie Boucher says this expansion includes a longer season, and more days that the market operates:
The plan is to remove the red barn in the fall. Boucher says the next step for the group is to prepare a plan to submit to council to see if the town is able to assist in the development of the new space.


