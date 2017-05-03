Antigonish Firefighters answer apartment fire

No one was hurt in an apartment fire in Antigonish yesterday. The fire was reported at 10:45 a.m. at 100 College Street. Firefighters noticed smoke when they arrived on the scene. Residents of the building were evacuated; one had to be escorted from the structure with the assistance of a police officer and a firefighter. There was some smoke damage to the building, but no fire damage.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was an unattended pan on the stove. Working smoke alarms warned residents of the fire.