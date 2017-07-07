Antigonish gets funding for splash pad

The Town of Antigonish has a new place to cool off this summer after some updates to the local water park. The Splash Pad located next to Columbus Field has been expanded and improved with the addition of spray nozzles and a new water drop bucket.

MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser was on hand for the funding announcement at the Splash Pad. The federal government contributed over forty thousand dollars to the project, and Fraser says the upgrades are great for the area:

The Province of Nova Scotia also contributed twenty one thousand dollars toward the project through the Recreation Facility Development Program. The Splash Pad in Antigonish is one of 8 projects in the Highland Region to have funding for upgrades this year.