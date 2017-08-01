Antigonish Golf Club presents the 17th annual Funnyfest Comedy Tour!

Antigonish Golf Club presents the 17th annual Funnyfest Comedy on Tour Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m.! Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Feature performers include Joe King – The King of Comedy and winner of the 2009 FunnyFest Talent Search; and Stu Hughes, who is completely over-the-top. Every show is different; just like Stuey. There will be great food and drink specials, tasty beverages and prizes. Tickets are only $20. Arrive early to get a great seat! Tickets available at the Antigonish Golf Club, 87 Cloverville Road. For more information call (902) 863-4797.