Antigonish Heritage Museum officials says visitation is up this summer

The Antigonish Heritage Museum is enjoying a busy summer after last year’s renovations. Ceilidh’s happen during their traditional Thursday evening time slot, and the museum continues to receive many donations from the public.

Museum curator Jocelyn Gillis says it’s still too early in the summer to determine how they are doing numbers wise, but increased road traffic for Canada 150 seems to be helping. Gillis says a new partnership with St.FX is also generating some attention for the museum:

Gillis says children can come to the museum to learn about their local heritage, and then create a short video. She says it’s an excellent way for the youth to become more involved in learning the history of Antigonish.