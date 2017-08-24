Antigonish hosting Soccer Men’s Provincials

The Antigonish Celtics are hosting the 2017 Soccer Nova Scotia Senior B Men Provincials at Central Field and StFX Oland Stadium this coming weekend. It will feature the hometown Celtics, winners of the Highland Soccer League, and five other teams from across the province.

The Celtics take the pitch, Saturday at 10 am at Central Field versus the first-place team from the Valley Soccer League then again at 4 pm at Central Field versus the second place team from Halifax Soccer League.