Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs preparing for Season Opener

The Antigonish Jr. B Bulldogs are ready to hit the ice for competition for the first time this season. Head Coach Dave Synishin says the team has had a busy off season and training camp leading up to the regular season.

Synishin says the coaching staff is nailed down, and they must now trim the roster down:

The Bulldogs play this Friday at home against the Valley Maple Leafs at 7:30. Synishin says he hopes to see a packed arena to kick off the new season for the Bulldogs.