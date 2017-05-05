Antigonish Library staging a free comic book day this weekend

The People’s Place Library is holding a free comic book day this Saturday to satisfy all your action and adventure needs.

With graphic novels and comic books increasing popularity over the last few years, Kristel Fleuren-Hunter, the Antigonish Library manager, says she encourages reading of any kind.

With donations coming from local comic book and collectible stores in the area, there will be plenty of stories to choose from. The event starts at 9 and will run until five, as supplies last.