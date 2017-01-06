Antigonish Mayor hopeful of growth in the Downtown

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says she’d like to see the downtown area even more vibrant in 2017.

Boucher says working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Association will be instrumental in achieving that goal.

Boucher says it’s important to grow economic development to this part of the province. She’s optimistic the work being done by the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network in collaboration with area municipalities will assist in improving the local economy.