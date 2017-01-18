Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher favours work to make the town more Accessible

During Monday’s town council meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher brought up the topic of accessibility in the Town of Antigonish. She feels the town is lacking when it comes to making buildings accessible for residents and visitors alike.

In particular, Boucher would like to see work being done to improve sidewalks within the town, as well as the installation of wheelchair ramps.

Mayor Boucher says there are many areas to improve within the town.

Boucher realizes it’s going to affect the budget, but believes that accessibility is worth the money.