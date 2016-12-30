Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the impact of its Stake in the Wind Power goes beyond Green Energy

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says she can’t understate the importance of the town’s wind farm. The town shares the wind farm in West Hants with Berwick and Mahone Bay. The town has a 63 per cent stake in the wind farm. Boucher says three more wind turbines have been commissioned, bringing the total up to seven. In a year-end interview, Boucher says it’s hoping to install three more turbines to bring the total up to 10.

Boucher is confident the town can reach the provincial standard for generating renewable electricity by 2020.