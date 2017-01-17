Antigonish Mayor optimistic about next phase in Wind Power project

The Mayor of Antigonish Laurie Boucher isn’t worried about a delay in a provincial environmental approval for a proposed expansion of a wind power project the town is a partner in. Antigonish, Berwickand Mahone Bay have registered the planned extension of its wind farm in West Hants for an environmental assessment. Provincial Environment Minister Margaret Miller says she needs more information to evaluate the potential effects that may be caused by the project. Boucher says the department wants assurances the project is on the right track. Boucher says the three towns are also waiting for another piece to fall into place with officials in West Hants before moving forward.