Antigonish Mayor optimistic with the establishment of the Regional Enterprise Network

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says the establishment of a Regional Enteprise Network bodes well for the future. The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network was officially created in February by the towns of Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, the Municipalities of Antigonish County, District of St. Mary’s and District of Guysborough as well as the province. In a year-end Interview, Boucher says the creation of the REN was a highlight for 2016. Boucher says economic development for this area is key.

Boucher says she’s pleased with the Strategic Plan developed by REN CEO John Beaton. The REN replaces the now-defunct Regional Development Authorities in the area of local economic development.