Antigonish Mayor Pleased with Canada Day Celebrations

Damp weather didn’t stop the Town of Antigonish from ringing in Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations. Rain and fog forced some events indoors, which was a silver lining according to the town’s mayor.

Laurie Boucher says she liked the intimacy of the indoor concert that was forced to come inside as a result of bad weather. She says that a large group of people were able to put together a great day:

Boucher would like to thank town and county residents who came out to the celebrations and helped make it a success. She says a dedicated group of volunteers and community members is part of the reason why Antigonish is such a great place to call home.