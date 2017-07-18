Antigonish Mayor Pleased with National Recognition of Canada 150 Banner at Street Fair

The Mayor of Antigonish never doubted the national pride of her town, and a recent recognition strengthened that belief. During the Antigonish Street Fair, a large Canada 150 banner was painted on Main Street, and was recognized as being the largest created nation wide.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says the street fair was a great success this year, which helped increase community pride around the 150 banner. She says it was great to be honoured.

Overall, Boucher says she was extremely pleased with all the events that happened in July, including Canada Day, the Street Fair and the Highland Games.